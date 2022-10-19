Imee Marcos calls on agriculture officials to push back on smugglers

MANILA - Cracking down on smugglers should be the top priority to address problems within the agriculture sector, Senator Imee Marcos said on Wednesday.

"Ang pagkatintindi ko, ang unang gagawin, talagang tutugisin ang smuggler, kasi diyan tayo naloloko eh," Marcos said in an interview with Teleradyo.

(From what I understand, targeting smugglers is the top priority.)

Her brother, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., took on the agriculture portfolio, and has yet to appoint an agriculture secretary almost 3 months into his presidency.

Marcos the senator, however, turned to officials within the Department of Agriculture to push back on smugglers.

"Dati may DA field inspection, ngayon may bago, si Asec. James Layug, hoy, gising naman! Nakakasindak na itong smuggling na big time," she said.

(I call out to the Asec. James Layug to wake up! The threat of big time smugglers is real.)

Sen. Marcos said smugglers have taken to transacting through farmer's cooperatives to bring illegally imported goods in.

"Sa sibuyas... ang problema dyan yung mga trader, talagang hinahawakan ng maigi ang mga magsasaka, bibili ng kakarampot, ibobodega, tapos itatago, sabay magiimport, sasabihin nila may shortage. 'Yung mga coop pa ang gagawing importer ng malalaking cartel at sindikato," Sen. Marcos explained.

"Kaya sa susunod na taniman, wala nang magtatanim, paano bagsak-presyo, ayun, hanggang sa umabot ang bawang nasa 6 percent lang ang tanim sa Pilipinas, at ang sibuyas nasa 12 percent, ang laki na ng shortage," she added.

(The problem with onions is traders hold farmers by the neck. What they do is they buy from local farmers, hide them in storage, claim there is a shortage, and then import. Sometimes even farmer's cooperatives act as importers for the large cartels and syndicates. By next season, local farmers don't plant onions anymore because they know they cannot compete with the prices of imported onions. Our local garlic production is now only at 6 percent, onions at 12 percent.)

On farmers being forced to sell rice at lower prices to traders due to the National Food Authority's standards moisture content, Sen. Marcos said the NFA lacks the funds to actually purchase the rice available from local farmers.