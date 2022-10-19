Watch more News on iWantTFC

Cheers erupted all around the Nikkei Community Center as the elected councilors of the Burnaby Citizens Association were introduced.

Maita Santiago, who first ran in 1993, garnered more than 11,000 votes to make it to the list of the top eight candidates who will fill Burnaby's city council seats.

Santiago is the first Filipino Canadian ever to be elected to a city council seat in Metro Vancouver.

"I think that this is a long time coming," Santiago said. "It’s just a result of all this incredible work that's been building up over the decades and over the years, and I am so grateful that hopefully, nai-marka natin na ang ating komunidad ay nandito, hindi lang sa Burnaby but across British Columbia and we’re a political force."

The One Housing Society played a key role in Santiago's campaign.

Although members of the group lived in different cities in Metro Vancouver, they volunteered for Santiago because they believe in her platform for affordable housing.

"We’ve been talking about it six years now and I guess it’s gonna happen and I’m so excited after she is sitting in the council," Marlyn Paulin of One Housing Society said.

Santiago asserted that Burnaby is in a housing crisis.

"Burnaby can do so much more to address that in terms of making sure that everybody in Burnaby has not only a place to live but a decent place to live," she said.

Even David Eby, the frontrunner to become the next premier of British Columbia, took the time to visit the candidates of the Burnaby Citizens Association to show his support.

Santiago is grateful that the community worked hard to push her campaign and hopes that her win will encourage other Filipinos to seek public office.

"The Filipino community is here, we can’t be ignored, we’re vital and we’re you know this is our home, so we should all play a big role in deciding what the future is."

Aside from Santiago, two other Filipinos also won as councilors.

One is Filipino-Canadian Gregg Apolonio who ran as an independent and won a seat in the Dawson Creek city council. The other is incumbent councilor Edwin Empinado who was re-elected and will be serving his fourth term in the district of Kitimat, BC.

Meanwhile, two other Filipinos were also elected as school trustees: Lailani Tumaneng for North Vancouver and Rod Belleza for Richmond, BC.

Empinado said he is proud that the hard work of Filipinos are now being recognized by voters in the province.

"We could make an influence so color doesn’t matter, your action doesn’t matter, the command of the language doesn’t matter. What matters actually is the work that you do," Empinado said.

Santiago also paid tribute to the other Filipino candidates in the municipal polls. They may not have won but Santiago stressed that they have all helped to elevate the Filipino community in BC as a whole by having the courage to stand up and put their names forward.