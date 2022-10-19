A driver shows a certification allowing drivers to charge higher fares at a modern jeepney terminal along Leon Guinto Street in Manila on Oct. 3, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista on Wednesday said the proposed “surcharge fare” during rush hours in Metro Manila was a “logical request.”

Several transport groups filed a petition before the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) seeking a fare surcharge of P1 for jeepneys and P2 for buses from 5 to 8 a.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. daily, except Sundays and national holidays.

“Actually pag-aaralan pa po ulit 'yan ng LTFRB,” Bautista told reporters on the sidelines of the Philippine Coast Guard’s 121st anniversary. “Although we acknowledge na medyo nahihirapan nga yung ating mga driver because of the fuel price increase pero dapat kasi natin i-balance yung effect nito para sa ating mga pasahero.”

(The LTFRB will study that again. Although we acknowledge. that our drivers are burdened by the fuel price increase, we have to balance its effect on our passengers.)

“I think it’s a logical request kasi totoo namang tumataas yung presyo ng kanilang operations,” he added.

(I think it’s a logical request because it's true that the cost of their operations goes up.)

When asked about possibly extending free bus rides in select routes beyond December 2022, Bautista said: “Wala sa budget namin 'yan na sinubmit namin sa Congress.”

(It was not in the budget that we submitted to Congress.)

“Although maraming mga mamababatas natin na sinasabi nila they will support it daw so hopefully baka naman kapag pinasa yung budget natin, yung Kongreso baka naman ay magbigay ng extra amount para doon,” he said.

(But many lawmakers say that they will support it, so hopefully, perhaps if our budget is passed, there will be an extra amount for that.)

Some transport groups earlier said that recent fare hikes were “not enough to alleviate the woes of PUV operators” given the high oil prices, additional operational costs caused by elevated inflation, and rush hour congestion in cities.

But other public utility vehicle operators argued that the surcharge might cause confusion among passengers.

