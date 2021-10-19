President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech in Iligan City on Oct. 16, 2021. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Malacañang on Tuesday dismissed as hearsay the claim of a lawmaker on President Rodrigo Duterte's involvement in a supposed "grand conspiracy" that wasted pandemic funds.

Duterte spokesman Harry Roque said an ongoing Senate probe failed to prove overpricing in government's purchase of personal protective equipment.

He added that a pandemic law authorized Duterte to fast track the purchase of these safety gear.

"Malinaw po iyan, so kung wala pong paglabag sa batas at walang overprice, bakit magkakaroon ng grand conspiracy? Usaping kutsero po ng isang taong namumulitika," he said in a press briefing.

(That is clear. If there is no violation of the law and no overpricing, why will there be a grand conspiracy? That is just hearsay by someone who is politicking.)

Sen. Richard Gordon, who leads the probe as chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee, said earlier Tuesday that Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. had "unwarranted benefits" and enjoyed "favoritism."

He said the firm only had P625,000 and no enough experience when it bagged some P8 to 11 billion in government contracts last year.

"It is clear and categorical to us that this grand conspiracy could never have happened without the imprimatur of the President. The President allowed his friends to bleed this nation’s coffers dry," claimed the lawmaker.

The Senate in September issued an arrest warrant against Chinese businessman Michael Yang, a former adviser of Duterte, for evading questions on the Pharmally deals.

Duterte has allotted a huge chunk of his recent national addresses to lambasting the Senate and denying allegations of irregularity in government transactions.

While Palace and its allies already said that there was nothing wrong with government’s deals with Pharmally, senators have found a number of problems with government’s deals with the firm.

Among these dubious deals were: Pharmally delivering 500,000 face masks ahead of purchase order; failing to show deeds for P33-M donation to PH government; documents on Pharmally-DBM deals suddenly 'went missing,' among others.