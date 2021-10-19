Embattled Senator Leila de Lima attends her hearing at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Friday, June 22, 2018. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Detained Senator Leila de Lima on Tuesday debunked the disinformation against her bid for reelection in the 2022 polls.

In a statement, de Lima said she is still qualified and has met all the requirements set by the 1987 constitution

The detained senator noted that she has "not been convicted, let alone by final judgment, of any criminal offense."

"Nakarating po sa akin na may ipinapakalat na naman na fake news ang mga bayarang trolls na ako daw ay hindi kwalipikado na tumakbo sa Halalan 2022 dahil nakakulong ako. Huwag po kayong maniwala," de Lima said in a statement.

(It has reached me that the paid trolls are spreading fake news again that I am not qualified to run in the 2022 elections because I am detained. Do not believe them.)

"I have all the qualifications for Senator as set forth in the 1987 Constitution (Sec. 3, Art. VI) and none of the disqualifications provided under the law (Sec. 12 & Sec. 68, Omnibus Election Code)," she added.

De Lima reminded the public to be careful of messages that obviously spread false information.

"Labanan ang mga kasinungalingan, lalo na ngayong (Let us fight disinformation, especially in this) election period. Let's be very discerning and vigilant," the detained senator said.

"Let us always make it a habit to check the legitimacy or veracity of any pieces of information that we read online before believing them. Ngayong papalapit na ang eleksyon, asahan na ang paninira at pagpapakalat ng maling impormasyon ng mga gustong manatili sa poder at ng kanilang mga kasabwat para patuloy na pagtakpan ang kanilang kalokohan at nang hindi sila mapanagot sa hinaharap."

(Now that the election is approaching, expect the mudslinging and spreading of false information by those who want to stay in power and their accomplices to continue to cover up their nonsense and without holding them accountable in the future.)

De Lima belongs to the opposition slate led by Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Atty. Dino de Leon, De Lima's spokesperson, earlier filed the senator's COC on her behalf.

The 62-year-old lawmaker has been detained since Feb. 24, 2017, over her alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade. She has denied the charges and said the incarceration was politically motivated and was meant to silence her. A court acquitted De Lima in one of the three drug cases against her.

De Lima snatched a seat in the Senate in the 2016 elections, placing 12th overall with 13, 793, 947 votes.

Before her stint in the Senate, she was the chair of the Commission on Human Rights and the secretary of the Department of Justice.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: