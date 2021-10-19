Home  >  News

DOJ files drugs case vs Julian Ongpin over cocaine discovery in La Union

Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2021 01:18 PM

MANILA - The Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a non-bailable criminal case of possession of dangerous drugs against Julian Ongpin at the San Fernando City, La Union Regional Trial Court, the Office of the Prosecutor General said.

An arrest warrant has yet to be issued but the precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) against Ongpin issued by a La Union judge on October 8 remains "valid until lifted by the court," said Prosecutor Honey Delgado, spokesperson of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

A PHDO prevents a person suspected of committing a crime from leaving the country.

On Monday, the DOJ indicted Ongpin, scion of one of the country’s tycoons, for violation of section 11 of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, after 12 grams of cocaine were recovered from a La Union hostel room he was staying in last month.

Under the law, possession of 10 grams of cocaine or more is punishable by life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million. 

Ongpin is also be investigated over the death of his girlfriend, artist Bree Jonson, as he was the last person seen with her when her lifeless body was found on September 18.

He said Jonson committed suicide but her family is contesting the claim.

Police said Jonson died of asphyxia and tested positive for cocaine.

