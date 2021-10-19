Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Political party Aksyon Demokratiko on Tuesday said there is no crack in their group following the exit of former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, and said thousands of members have even joined them.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any crack. Natural lamang people would come and go. However, like I said, from 2019, we had only more than 100 candidates, including former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay. Now, we have more than 4,000 candidates nationwide,” said Akyon Demokratiko chairman Ernest Ramel Jr.

Hilbay on Monday resigned from the political party that is fielding Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso as its standard bearer for the 2022 elections, to support the candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Ramel said Hilbay was their candidate for senator in 2019, but lost. However, Hilbay has not been active since with the party.

“In fairness sa kanya, tumawag siya sa akin the other week at nagpaalam na siya nga ay aalis bilang miyembro ng Aksyon Demokratiko at iba ang kaniyang susuportahang kandidato para sa pagkapangulo,” Ramel said.

(In fairness to him, he called me the other week and told me of his plan to leave Aksyon Demokratiko and that he would support another candidate for president.)

Ramel, in an interview on TeleRadyo, said they may have lost a good member, but the party have gained three senatorial candidates unlike in 2019 when they only had one official candidate, and thousands more nationwide.

“Siya ay isang mahusay na indibidwal, mahusay na lingkod bayan. However, we also gained more than 4,000, plus 3 official candidates as well in Samira Gutoc, Jopet Sison and Carl Balita,” he said.

Prior to Hilbay’s resignation, veteran broadcaster Kabayan Noli De Castro withdrew his senatorial candidacy. Also, Domagoso’s chief of staff Cesar Chavez resigned.

But Ramel said the party’s more that 4,000 candidates from the provinces is going to be a big help in pushing for Domagoso’s candidacy.

In fact, he said, even after the filing of certificate of candidacy, more candidates from other areas are asking to be adopted by the party to help Domagoso’s candidacy.

“Habang nangyayari ang pa-isa-isa na nawawala, libu-libo naman ang dumarating,” he said.

Aksyon Demokratiko was founded by the late former Sen. Raul Roco.

