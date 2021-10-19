Home  >  News

361 out of 2,367 takers pass October CPA licensure exams

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2021 08:51 PM

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday that 361 out of 2,367 takers passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examinations given this month.

The results of five examinees were withheld, the commission said.

The exams were conducted in Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, San Fernando, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga. 

The PRC said the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful exam takers will be announced soon.

Here are the successful examinees.


