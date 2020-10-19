Baguio, Ilocos provinces begin accepting tourists from Luzon

Burnham Park during the Baguio City Lockdown on April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Tourism said Monday Ilocos provinces and Baguio said it was reopening its doors to travelers from Luzon, including general community quarantine areas like Metro Manila.

Ilocos Norte will welcome tourists from Oct. 20, while Baguio will follow on Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, and Ilocos Sur on November 15, said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Tourists will still need a negative confirmatory coronavirus test result prior their travel, Puyat said.

She added that the DOT has asked the inter-agency task force against COVID-19 to review possible price caps on RT-PCR tests, the most accurate coronavirus test.

The agency is awaiting results of the pilot run of antigen coronavirus tests in Baguio, Puyat earlier said.

--Report from Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News