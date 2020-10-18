Home  >  News

Tropical depression Pepito threatens Luzon: PAGASA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2020 06:37 AM | Updated as of Oct 19 2020 07:30 AM

MANILA - A low pressure area east of Catanduanes has strengthened into tropical depression Pepito early Monday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 16th storm this year was last estimated 820 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 4a.m., moving west northwest at 20 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph, PAGASA said.

Pepito is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall over Northern or Central Luzon between Tuesday evening or early Wednesday, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Samuel Duran.

It may emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday afternoon or evening, PAGASA said in its weather bulletin.

On Monday, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, and parts of Mindanao due to Pepito, Duran said.

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for updates. 

Read More:  weather   weather top   PAGASA   LPA   low pressure area   Catanduanes   tropical depression Pepito   PepitoPH   TD Pepito  