Speaker Velasco tiniyak na 'walang pork' ang ipapasang budget sa Senado

MAYNILA — Walang pork, walang insertions o isiningit na pondo kung hindi mga institutional amendments lang. Ito ang pangako ni bagong House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco sa mga senador na nangangamba sa ipapasa nilang budget sa Senado bago ang katapusan ng buwan.

"Let me assure you, there is no pork in the budget. The small committee will only do institutional amendments, mainly department and agencies asking for more budget," ani Velasco, na nangakong ibibigay sa Senado ang panukalang 2021 budget bago mag-Oktubre 30.

Ayon kay Velasco, tinatrabago ng small committee na binuo nila ang maghanap ng P10 bilyon para pondohan ang lalabas na bakuna laban sa COVID-19.

"We saw the things that need more budget, like the purchase of the vaccines for COVID-19. There's only P2.5 billion allotted, which comprises only 3 percent of the population... The president announced that 20 million people should be vaccinated, [so] P2.5 billion is a small number," paliwanag ni Velasco.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni Velasco na posibleng magkaroon pa muli ng balasahan sa ilang mahahalagang posisyon ng liderato sa Kamara.

"During the recess, I would evaluate actually some of the posts in the committees and see if they are still performing or they need to be changed... There are some posts that are really needing changing mainly because some of the posts require the trust and confidence of the Speaker," ani Velasco.

Noong nakaraang linggo ay ibinoto bilang bagong Speaker si Velasco matapos patalsikin si Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano sa naturang puwesto. —Ulat ni Karen Davila, ABS-CBN News