Signal no. 1 up in parts of Luzon as 'Pepito' approaches landmass

MANILA - Storm signal number 1 was hoisted in parts of Isabela and Aurora as tropical depression Pepito approached Luzon landmass on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 16th storm this year was last estimated 475 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 10 a.m., moving west at 30 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and up to 55 kph gusts.

Pepito is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm before it hits land over the eastern coast of Northern Luzon-Central Luzon area between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

It may emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday morning and further intensify into a severe tropical storm by Thursday, PAGASA added.

On Monday, Pepito will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Quezon, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and Sarangani.

PAGASA raised tropical cyclone warning signal 1 in the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

- Eastern portion of Isabela (Palanan,Dinapigue,the eastern portion of San Mariano)

- Northern portion of Aurora (Dinalungan,Casiguran,Dilasag)

