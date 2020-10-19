Mike Defensor ready to be removed as House panel chair

Anakalusugan Party List Representative Mike Defensor makes a manifestation during summation for the ABS-CBN franchise hearing at the House of Representatives at the Batasan Pambansa complex in Quezon City on July 09, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – A lawmaker allied with ousted Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said Monday he was ready to be removed from a committee chairmanship to clear the way for the new leadership in the lower chamber.

Speaking to ANC’s “Matters of Fact,” Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor said newly installed Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco had free hand to choose whoever he fully trusts.

“The Speaker will of course choose among his supporters kung sino ang gusto niyang mapunta dito sa mga kometing ito (on who he wants to put in these committees),” he said. “Okay naman sa akin (I’m fine with that). Whatever will be the decision.”

Whoever should lead the House panel on public accounts, it is crucial to have the support of the new Speaker since it investigates government agencies, Defensor said.

The committee is tasked to examine and scrutinize “audit reports on the performance of all government agencies to determine their adherence to or compliance with the plans and programs authorized through appropriations approved by the Legislature,” according to the House of Representatives’ website.

Defensor, who supported Cayetano’s extension as Speaker, said he would support Velasco in respect of the institution.

“Yes, ako naman, sinabi ko dati pa na (I’ve said before) it’s the institution. You have the leadership of the House,” he said.

On Wednesday, a close ally of Cayetano, Camarines Sur 2nd District Rep. LRay Villafuerte, was removed as Deputy Speaker. He was replaced by Pacman party-list Rep. Mikee Romero, an ally of Velasco.

Aside from Romero, another Velasco ally, Oriental Mindoro Rep. Doy Leachon, took over Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte's Senior Deputy Speaker post.

The President’s son was handed the chairmanship of the House committee on accounts.