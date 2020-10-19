House to transmit 2021 budget to Senate next week

House Speaker Lord Alan Velasco gestures as he listens to statements of support during the special session of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The House of Representatives will transmit the 2021 budget to the Senate by next week, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said, as he assured senators that there will be no pork insertions to the spending bill.

The House was originally targeting to transmit the final version of the General Appropriations Bill by November 5, but Senate President Vicente Sotto III said that would make it hard for them to pass it on time, recalled Velasco.

"We agreed on October 28, best effort of the House. But October 28 can actually be made October 30. But I believe Chairman Eric Yap has already committed that we will transmit the budget by October 28," he told ANC's Headstart.

House lawmakers passed the GAB on final reading on Friday, after President Rodrigo Duterte certified the spending bill as urgent, but it would take the National Printing Office days to print copies of the multivolume bill.

The P4.5-trillion budget for 2021 includes funds for the coronavirus pandemic response. Delaying its passage may lead to a reenacted 2020 spending plan, which has no provisions to address the ongoing crisis.

More details to follow.