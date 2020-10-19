Filipinos traveling abroad still need to prove they are negative of COVID-19

Health workers help each other adjust their personal protective equipment as they wait for the arrival of OFWs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on May 13, 2020. Filipino migrant workers returning to the Philippines, whether land-based or sea-based, are required to undergo rapid testing and a 14-day facility-based quarantine for the coronavirus disease. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Negative antigen test results are required for Filipinos traveling abroad, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday, to ensure they are not carrying the virus when they leave the country.

But Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire clarified that travelers may undergo molecular test such as reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) if their country of destination called for it.

“Unang protocol natin diyan (Our first protocol for that is) we will be aligning with the receiving country whatever their requirements would be,” she said in a virtual press briefing.

RT-PCR, which detects the genetic material in the virus, remains the standard for assessing active infections but with a long turnaround time, she said.

Meanwhile, antigen tests, which detect the presence of viral proteins, can yield results within minutes but can be less accurate, Vergeire added.

Antigen tests are best used to identify early infection when the viral load is high, which is within 5 days after onset of symptoms.

Vergeire said such tests had been used as substitute to RT-PCR in hospitals where turnaround time is critical and in communities during outbreaks for quicker case finding.

A positive antigen test result shall be treated as final diagnostic test result, the health official said. Those who tested negative shall be complemented with the molecular RT-PCR test, which is the most accurate.

The country’s pandemic task force has allowed non-essential overseas travel of Filipinos starting Wednesday, Oct. 21, ending the restriction imposed since July.

Travelers must have confirmed roundtrip tickets; travel and health insurance for those traveling with tourist visas; immigration declaration acknowledging the risks involved in traveling; and negative antigen test result taken within 24 hours before departure.