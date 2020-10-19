DepEd disowns module discouraging protests

MANILA – The Department of Education said Monday the module discouraging students from participating in protests was not part of its learning resources.

Based on an initial investigation, the module did not pass the conformance review of the Central Office’s Curriculum and Instruction strand, the DepEd said in a statement.

“We would like to clarify that a certain learning module that has gone viral on social media creating an impression that the Department discourages students from joining peaceful assemblies is not part of DepEd’s curriculum resources,” the agency said.

“We are still tracing how the material was circulated,” the DepEd added.

The department said it believed in the principles of freedom of speech and expression.

Last week, a netizen posted photos of a Grade 12 Media and Information Literacy module, which had a guide question: “If given the chance, will you join this rally? Why or why not?”

The correct answer, as indicated in the module, said: “No, because the government has really doing their best for all the Filipino people and their constituents (sic).”

The Commission on Human Rights has raised concerns with the module, saying that developing critical thinking among children especially on national issues, is just as important as teaching them to respect the law.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has said the module may have been for younger students.

Last week, the DepEd launched a formal system where the public could report errors spotted in its printed modules, TV episodes, and online platform.

Classes in public schools resumed last Oct. 5 under a distance-learning scheme, where students would study through printed and digital modules, online classes, television and radio.