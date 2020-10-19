DBM yet to release P34B to agriculture, tourism sectors under Bayanihan 2: senators

This photo taken on June 17, 2020 shows a policeman standing guard along the empty famous white beach of Boracay Island in central Philippines, as community quarantine against COVID-19 still continues throughout the country, with foreign tourists still banned on beaches. Ernesto Cruz, AFP

MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has yet to release some P34 billion allocated for the tourism and agriculture sectors under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act about 2 months before the COVID-19 aid fund expires, several senators said Monday.

Under the law that will expire on December 19, P24 billion is allotted to loans for farmers, while some P10 billion is earmarked for the "tourism industry assistance programs," aid for displaced workers, and "training and subsidies for tourist guides" who were displaced due to the global pandemic.

"Sayang 'yung mga nilagay natin sa Bayanihan 2 kung hindi naman ire-release 'yung mga pondo," Senate Committee on Tourism chair Nancy Binay said during a budget hearing.

While the executive branch is authorized to disburse P140 billion to help sectors that were forced to suspend operations or downsize due to COVID-19, "there are no funds to release," Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said.

"That is the painful truth. There is nothing to release. That is what we have to live with," he said.

"There is a lot of lump sum, and yet worthy undertakings like the tourism industry does not get it," he said.

Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go said he would put in his "best effort" to urge economic managers to increase the Department of Tourism's budget as the job and revenue-generating sector was among those heavily-hit after the Philippines was placed on a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Bayanihan 2 - the Philippines' second COVID-19 relief package - was signed into law in September.

The spending bill authorizes the executive branch to spend some P140 billion for the following programs:

Funding for government financial institutions - P39.47 billion

Loans for farmers - P24 billion

Health-related response - P13.5 billion

Cash for work and involuntary separation pay - P13 billion

Transportation programs - P9.5 billion

Social welfare programs - P6 billion

Hiring of contact tracers - P5 billion

Construction of temporary isolation facilities - P4.5 billion

Education sector's transition to new normal - P4 billion

Maintenance of isolation facilities (hotel, food, transportation bills) - P4.5 billion

Tourism industry assistance and programs - P4 billion

Assistance for State Universities and Colleges - P3 billion

Procurement of personal protective equipment - P3 billion

Payment for local government loans - P2 billion

Local Government Support Fund - P1.5 billion

TESDA scholarship - P1 billion

Foreign Affairs assistance to nationals fund - P820 million

Allowances for qualified students - P600 million

Allowances for displaced teachers, non-teaching personnel - P300 million

Allowances for national athletes and coaches - P180 million

Training and subsidies for tourist guides - P100 million

UP computational research laboratory - P15 million

Health Technology Assessment Council research fund - P10 million

Professional Regulation Commission computer-based licensure exam: P2.5 million

Standby fund - P25.52 billion

The measure will expire on December 19, when Congress goes on a month-long break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte said that funds under the 2 Bayanihan Acts were being "spent wisely."

"Ito namang pera ng Bayanihan Act, I assure you, that it was spent wisely, it was spent according to rules," the President said.

(The money allocated by the Bayanihan Act, I assure you, that it was spent wisely, it was spent according to rules.)

"Wala hong ano diyan, sindikato. Wala hong, sabihin mo na may nakawan," he said.

(There is no syndicate there. There is no corruption.)

The executive department has yet to release an update on how much of the P140 billion fund has been released to agencies, and how much has been utilized.