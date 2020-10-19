Coronavirus spike prompts tighter lockdown in Ilagan, Isabela

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19. isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.Image captured and colorized at NIAID's Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana. Credit: NIAID

MANILA – A 2-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) has been placed in Ilagan City, Isabela amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, its mayor said Monday.

Ilagan City Mayor Jose Marie Diaz told Teleradyo the stricter lockdown was imposed starting Friday, Oct. 16 until Oct. 30 to curb the spread of the virus.

He attributed the increase of COVID-19 infections to local transmission and arrival of locally-stranded individuals (LSIs).

As of Friday, the city has recorded 331 COVID-19 cases in 55 of its 91 villages.

Under ECQ, a curfew will be imposed, nonessential movement is prohibited while public transportation is suspended.

The city government will provide relief goods as residents are ordered to stay home, Diaz said.

The Philippines employs a 4-level community quarantine scheme ranging from the strictest ECQ to the most relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).