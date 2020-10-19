Citing heightened psychological needs, NCR mayors recommend more capacity for churches

Filipino devotees attend mass while maintaining social distancing outside the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, despite the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Quiapo, Manila, Oct. 2, 2020. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Mayors in Metro Manila are urging the inter-agency task force leading the pandemic response to let churches in the region open up to 30 percent of their capacity, an official said Monday.

"Ang naging reason po ng mayors natin ay iyong psychological, moral issues po ng ating mga kababayan," said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia.

"Kailangan na po ng tulong na face-to-face na makapagsimba po."

(The reason of our mayors was the psychological, moral issues of our compatriots. Face-to-face help in going to church is needed.)

With churches currently accepting only 10 percent of their capacity, people tend to crowd outside their premises, Garcia told reporters.

"Mayroon namang safe distance sa loob, as long as iyong minimum health protocols po ay susundin," he added.

(There will safe distance inside as long as the minimum health protocols are observed.)

Local officials will respect the decision of the IATF, he said.

But earlier Monday, the Manila government allowed 30-percent seating capacity in churches, mosques, chapels “to promote not only social and economic well-being“ of Manileños but also their “spiritual well-being,” according to an executive order of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

LOOK: City of Manila allows 30% seating capacity in churches, mosques, chapels “to promote not only social and economic well-being“ of Manileños but also their “spiritual well-being.”



Under the EO, only citizens between 18 and 65 yo will be allowed to attend religious gatherings pic.twitter.com/eYtYts8y2k — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) October 19, 2020

Metro Manila mayors also allowed residents aged 18 to 65 are now to go outside their homes, easing a previous restriction in which only those aged 21 to 60 are may go out, with the exception of going to work or getting necessities.

The region's curfew hours this week will also be shortened to 12 midnight to 4 a.m., except in Navotas, said Garcia.

Simbang Gabi or dawn masses will also be allowed and curfew may be shortened to 12 midnight to 3 a.m. beginning Dec. 1, he said.

The health department on Sunday reported 2,379 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 50 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 356,618 cases and 6,652 deaths. It also said 14,941 more individuals had recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 310,158.

- With a report from Reuters