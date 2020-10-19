Agri agencies urged to limit operation expenses to 50 pct of annual budget

A rice farmer in Nueva Ecija. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Sen. Cynthia Villar on Monday reprimanded several attached agencies under the Department of Agriculture for spending more than half of its annual budget for overhead expenses instead of projects for farmers and fishfolk.

Some agencies under the DA, like the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA), have been spending up to 65 percent of its annual P400-million budget for salaries and operation costs, Villar, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture, said in a budget hearing.

"Sa private sector, ang overhead ay 15 [percent] lang... So 50 percent is a very big budget sa overhead," said the senator, whose family owns companies in the real estate, retail and food sectors.

(In the private sector, the overhead is just 15 percent.)

"Kung puro naman overhead ang ating budget at wala ng projects, how can we develop agriculture like that?" she said.

(If our budget only goes to overhead expenses and nothing for projects, how can we develop agriculture like that?)

The ideal overhead expenses for government agencies is only 45 percent, Villar said, citing information from former Budget Secretary Florencio "Butch" Abad.

"Hindi naman unreasonable yung 50 percent," the senator said.

(Fifty percent is not unreasonable.)

"Give the other 50 percent to programs... Kung lahat overhead, wala nang mangyayari sa projects natin," she said.

(If everything is for overhead, nothing will happen to our projects.)

The discussion on the overhead expenses of some agencies was raised after senators found that PhilFIDA has yet to develop the local cotton industry after years of receiving hundreds of millions in public funds.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri told Agriculture agencies to ensure that they would always have "outcomes" to present during budget deliberations.

"The funds we are giving all of you are taxpayers money," Zubiri said.

"Dapat meron kayong ma-present sa amin na ito ang mangyayari at ito ang nangyari para ma-maximize naman 'yung pondong binibigay ng taong bayan sa inyo," he said.

(You need to present to us your plans and what happened to those plans so that you can maximize the funds taxpayers gave you.)