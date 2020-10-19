3 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now over 11,150

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 11,152 on Monday with 3 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,139, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 7,201 of those infected have recovered, while 812 have died.

The DFA reported 2 new recoveries and no new fatality.

19 October 2020



Today marks the 5th consecutive day of no new COVID-19 fatality among our nationals abroad. Meanwhile, 3 new confirmed cases and 2 new recoveries were recorded in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and Africa. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/5R1JwTAQXB — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) October 19, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 523 in the Asia Pacific, 168 in Europe, 2,294 in the Middle East and Africa, and 154 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 359,169 people. The tally includes 6,675 deaths, 310,303 recoveries, and 42,191 active cases.