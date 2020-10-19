2,638 new coronavirus cases take PH tally close to 360,000-mark

Commuters take MRT at the Quezon Avenue Station in Quezon City on Oct. 19, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CB News

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday reported 2,638 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide caseload to 359,169.

Fatalities due to the respiratory illness have also increased to 6,675, up 26 from the previous count.

Cases of recoveries jumped by 226, bringing the total of those who were given a clean bill of health to 310,303.

The Department of Health (DOH) said 42,191 patients are still currently ill with the virus, of whom 83.1 percent are exhibiting mild symptoms.

According to the DOH, many of Monday's additional cases were from Quezon City (141), Cavite (140), Laguna (128), Batangas (120), and Rizal (108).

According to the Johns Hopkins University's running tally, almost 40 million cases of the disease have been recorded globally, with the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and Argentina topping the list among countries with most infections.

Since surfacing from Wuhan City in China's Hubei province late last year, over 1.1 million people have succumbed to the disease, while more than 27.4 million people have recovered.

