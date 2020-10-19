260 Filipino students stranded in Israel flown home

Courtesy of Ched Facebook Page

MANILA – Some 260 Filipino students who were stranded in Israel have returned to the Philippines, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Monday.

The students, who came from different state universities and colleges, were enrolled in an 11-month internship under the Granot Agrostudies Program in Israel, the agency added. They arrived on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

“The Agrostudies student interns were assisted by CHED through the help of the RRCG Transport System Co. Inc. and the Philippine Army personnel upon arrival to NAIA,” CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said in a statement.

“They will also be closely monitored and assisted by CHED while staying at their quarantine facility until they are reunited with their families.”

The repatriated students will be staying at the University Pad in Manila for their mandatory quarantine while waiting their COVID-19 test results, except for the students of Pampanga Agricultural State University (PSAU) and Tarlac Agricultural University (TAU).

The students of PSAU and TAU will be transported to Clark City by their respective provincial governments and will also undergo testing and quarantine.

De Vera said some 258 students were expected to arrive from Israel on Oct. 21, followed by another group of 54 on Oct. 24.

In July, the agency had suspended all foreign internships until next year to protect the health of the students and ordered higher education institutions (HEIs) to bring home all of their students who are still abroad.