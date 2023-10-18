Photo by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command/File

MANILA — Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday called China a "squatter" for illegally occupying parts of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"Ayoko naman matawa dahil bastos naman, pero itanong mo sa kanila ano ang ibig nilang sabihin. Sasabihin nila siguro indisputable sovereignty ng South China Sea. Ilan ang naniniwala doon? Ang illegal occupation ay kanila," Teodoro also told reporters at a forum in Manila.

(I don't want to laugh because it's rude, but ask them what they mean. They will probably say indisputable sovereignty of the South China Sea. How many believe that? The illegal occupation is theirs.)

"Pag-inoccupy ng Pilipinas ang Hainan Island [ng China], ‘yun, illegal occupation ‘yun. Pero 'pag dito sila within our 200-mile EEZ, sila ang squatter dito. Illegal occupants sila dito," he added.

(When the Philippines occupies Hainan Island, that's it. That's an illegal occupation, but when they are here within our 200-mile EEZ, they are squatters here. They are illegal occupants here.)

Teodoro was asked to react to China’s latest statement claiming sovereignty and defending its presence near Pag-asa Island, which it calls Zhongye Island.

A Chinese ship shadowed and attempted to cut off a Philippine navy vessel near Pag-asa Island during a resupply mission on Friday, the military said.

"The Philippine side’s illegal occupation of Zhongye Island has seriously violated China’s sovereignty," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday. "It is reasonable and lawful for Chinese warships to patrol the waters near Zhongye Island."

Teodoro suggested in jest that China should apply for a visa to make its stay in Philippine territory legal.

He said he could not categorically say that the latest incident with the Chinese Navy was an escalation of tension.

“Hindi ko masabi sa isolated na insidente… On my end, ang instructions ng president, anuman ang mangyari diyan, tuluy-tuloy ang ating operations sa West Philippine Sea,” he added.

During Friday's incident, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said the Philippine Navy issued radio challenges to the Chinese military vessel, which responded by citing the “10-dash line”, an extended version of the nine-dash line that Beijing uses to stake its claims in the South China Sea.

In the end, the Chinese vessel changed its direction, and BRP Benguet successfully delivered fresh provisions to troops at the Rizal Reef Station.

