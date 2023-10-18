Flying to the US? You'll still need to remove shoes at airport

Police officers secure the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Dec. 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some travelers at Philippine airports will still have to take their shoes off despite a general relaxation of that security measure, the Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Speaking on TeleRadyo Serbisyo on Wednesday morning, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said that the policy has been relaxed but that those passing through special scanners and those flying to the US will still need to remove their shoes.

"Yung papuntang Amerika, mayroong tinatawag na final screening bago ka pumasok ng iyong gate at mayroong another security check 'yun," he said.

(For those flying to the US, there is a final screening before you go to your gate and there is another security check there.)

Travelers who set off x-ray machines will also have to remove their shoes for further inspection.

Bautista said that the department resumed requiring footwear removal in July after an audit by International Civil Aviation Organization, which suggested reviving the policy.

"Pero dahil maraming naapektuhan, nade-delay, ay nakiusap kami na baka puwedeng yung mga pupunta na lang sa Amerika ang sumunod dito sa ganitong patakaran," he said.

(Because many were being affected and getting delayed, we asked for a concession to only require it for those flying to America.)

According to ICAO, "authorities may require that passengers remove their shoes because prohibited items can be embedded inside [and some] prohibited items may not be revealed by a walk-through metal detector."

The US Transportation Security Administration requires footwear removal and suggests wearing slip-on shoes at airports to make inspection easier.

It also suggests wearing socks because of cold floors.