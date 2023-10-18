Family of Ahldryn Bravante willing to name 2 suspects as witnesses

A photo of 25-year-old hazing victim Ahldryn Bravante is shown by a relative at the Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on October 17, 2023. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The family of Ahldryn Leary Bravante, the 25-year-old Criminology student who tragically died during fraternity initiation rites, has expressed their readiness to designate two out of the four suspects currently in the custody of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) as state witnesses in the case.

Digna Esguerra-Cabrera, Bravante's grandmother, said they have had conversations with the two suspects involved, and they have agreed to cooperate.

"Kung talagang maka-qualified na pwedeng maging state witness, why not? Para lang maresolba na 'yung kaso. At yung mga nagtatago, malaman kung sinu-sino," Cabrera stated.

"Ayon sa mga naging pag-uusap din namin nung mga magulang ay makikipagtulungan sila para maayos itong problema na ito," she added.

During their conversation, Cabrera said she observed the sincerity of the two suspects, who tearfully asked for forgiveness.

"Yun pong sinseridad na nakita ko dun sa dalawa... Hinging hingi talaga sila. At nakikita ko yung paghingi talaga nila ng sorry, may kasamang pag-iyak... Kung mag best actor man sila dun, 'di ko na dalahin yun," she said.

She also empathized with their parents, recognizing the anguish they must be experiencing.

"Nadudurog din yung puso ko kasi pare-parehas tayong mga magulang. Nakikita ko yung suffering nila," she said.

"Pero sabi ko nga, mas mahirap yung katayuan namin kasi kako kami, madadalaw namin puntod na lang eh. Sila kako madadalaw nila anak nila kung nakakulong man at buhay," she added.

Cabrera passionately appealed for an end to such fraternity activities that lead to tragic outcomes. She urged fraternity leaders to foster a true sense of brotherhood that brings about positive change instead of causing harm.

"Ang nangyayaring kapatiran, hindi pala kapatiran, kamatayan ang nagiging dulot ng ginagawa nila... Sana yung mga lider nila ang gawin yung maayos na brotherhood, hindi yung nawawalan ng pamilya dahil sa hindi makatarungang ginagawa nila," she said.

Mark Bagon, a close friend and classmate of Bravante, said the victim had shown no interest in joining a fraternity during their previous discussions.

"Sobrang nabigla po ako. Before po kasi nung napapag-usapan namin... eh laging ang sagot niya po diyan eh hindi naman po namin kailangan niyan kasi napakarami namang kaibigan na pwdeng lapitan handang tumulong," Bravante said.

The wake for Bravante is currently being held at their residence in Imus, Cavite.

Representatives from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have also visited the wake to assess the family's situation and determine how they can extend assistance during this difficult time.

According to Cabrera, OWWA is coordinating the return of Bravante's mother, who is working as a domestic helper in Oman, to be with her family during this period of mourning.

Meanwhile, QCPD District Director Redrico Maranan said they have already filed charges against 10 suspects, including the four suspects who brought Bravante to the hospital.

"Nakapagfile na tayo ng kaso laban doon sa apat na unang napasakamay natin, at doon sa ibang napadagdag na na-identify natin," he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

He also said authorities have yet to locate the paddle used in the initiation rites, which was allegedly thrown into a river.