Passengers traveling via the MRT-3 North Avenue station in Quezon City wear face masks on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health logged 1,252 new coronavirus cases from October 9 to 15 or in the past week.

This is slightly lower compared to the preceding week or from October 2 to 8 when DOH recorded 1,264 new cases.

The health department also confirmed 12 new fatalities, pushing the total COVID deaths so far in the Philippines to 66,714.

The average daily COVID infection is now at 179, the DOH said. This is 1 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Some 231 patients were in critical or severe condition, as of October 15, according to the DOH.

The occupancy rates of non-ICU and ICU COVID beds were at 16.9 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively, it added.

Despite the new cases, recorded active COVID infections decreased to 2,937.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Philippines has confirmed at least 4.114 million COVID cases, as of Tuesday.

Around 4.048 million COVID patients have reported recovery, the DOH data showed.

At least 78 million Filipinos have received their coronavirus vaccines, while 23 million have gotten booster shots, the DOH said.