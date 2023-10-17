Body of unidentified woman found in creek in Binangonan

BINANGONAN, Rizal — The lifeless body of a woman was found in a creek under Bilibiran bridge in Binangonan, Rizal on Tuesday evening.
Authorities responded to the crime scene around 7 p.m. night after receiving a report that what appeared to be a dead body had been found laying near the creek bank.
"May nakita silang babaeng nakataob sa may tulay. Naka-short, naka-longsleeve na may hood. Saka t-shirt na asul po," according to Salvador Tayamora, chief barangay tanod of Bilibiran.
"Nakasabit po ‘yung dalawang talampakan niya sa may bato kaya hindi siya tinatangay ng agos. Nasa mababaw lang, isang dangkal lang siguro yung tubig," Tayamora added.
Witnesses said that the woman was seen bathing in the creek before the incident.
The authorities said that the victim is not a resident of the barangay but had been staying in the community for the past four days.
"Nakita ko na po nung Sunday ‘yun dito sa aming barangay. May sakit, parang nangisay siya tapos bumagsak siya sa may gate sa tapat ng bahay ng konsehal. ‘Yun ang hinala na may sakit na epilepsy," Tayamora said.
The woman has yet to be identified and the authorities are still investigating the cause of her death.