Body of unidentified woman found in creek in Binangonan

A barangay official of Bilibiran in Binangonan, Rizal points to where the body of a woman was found under a bridge there on Oct. 17, 2023. ABS-CBN News/Karen De Guzman

BINANGONAN, Rizal — The lifeless body of a woman was found in a creek under Bilibiran bridge in Binangonan, Rizal on Tuesday evening.

Authorities responded to the crime scene around 7 p.m. night after receiving a report that what appeared to be a dead body had been found laying near the creek bank.

PANOORIN: Natagpuang patay ang isang babae sa ilalim ng tulay ng Bilibiran sa Binangonan, Rizal nitong Martes ng gabi.



Inaalam pa ang pagkakakilanlan ng babae na sinasabing naliligo sa sapa bago nangyari ang insidente. (🎥: Kosme TV) @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ahM4OHo5dm — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) October 17, 2023

"May nakita silang babaeng nakataob sa may tulay. Naka-short, naka-longsleeve na may hood. Saka t-shirt na asul po," according to Salvador Tayamora, chief barangay tanod of Bilibiran.

"Nakasabit po ‘yung dalawang talampakan niya sa may bato kaya hindi siya tinatangay ng agos. Nasa mababaw lang, isang dangkal lang siguro yung tubig," Tayamora added.

Witnesses said that the woman was seen bathing in the creek before the incident.

The authorities said that the victim is not a resident of the barangay but had been staying in the community for the past four days.

"Nakita ko na po nung Sunday ‘yun dito sa aming barangay. May sakit, parang nangisay siya tapos bumagsak siya sa may gate sa tapat ng bahay ng konsehal. ‘Yun ang hinala na may sakit na epilepsy," Tayamora said.

The woman has yet to be identified and the authorities are still investigating the cause of her death.

