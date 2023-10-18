Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippines will deploy an anti-submarine helicopter in the West Philippine Sea, the military said on Tuesday, days after the latest diplomatic row between Manila and Beijing over the waterway.

The AW159 Wildcat chopper is the latest addition to the AFP's capabilities in maritime patrol and security. It can detect and strike any submarine illegally entering Philippine waters, said Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr.

“Hindi lang yung detection, it has a capability to strike them, so meron siyang torpedo that can hit any submarine that is illegally inside our territorial waters. Or [if] the need arises, kayang-kaya niyang tirahin yung iba pang mga seacraft with its rockets,” Brawner told reporters during the 76th anniversary of the Naval Air Wing at Sangley Point in Cavite.

The AFP has two anti-submarine helicopters procured from the United Kingdom. Pilots are expected to complete their training by November.

The helicopters are expected to be deployed in the West Philippine Sea this year. The AFP plans to procure four more anti-submarine choppers in the coming years.

"These assets are very important in our inventory because when we say maritime patrol and maritime security, we want to ensure that we monitor all the illegal entries into our territorial waters and even in our exclusive economic zone," Brawner said.

"May limitations lang yung mga eye in the sky, mga drones natin or even the visuals of our ships. We need to know also if there are submarines plying the route within our territorial waters or within the exclusive zone," he said.

The AFP is also expected to deploy additional ships in the West Philippine Sea next year once the new vessels arrive.

Beijing claims the South China Sea almost in its entirety despite a 2016 international ruling that it has no legal basis. It has deployed patrol boats that Manila says harass Philippine coast guard vessels and fishermen.

The Philippines last week accused China of shadowing and attempting to block off a Navy vessel.