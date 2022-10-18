SC to hold oral arguments on petition vs brgy polls postponement

The Supreme Court building in Padre Faura, Manila on August 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Supreme Court en banc has decided to hold oral arguments on the petition seeking to challenge the constitutionality of the law postponing the barangay elections.

According to a Supreme Court press briefer, the oral arguments will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, before the magistrates decide on whether to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop the implementation of Republic Act No. 11935.

The new law, signed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. last week, moves the schedule of the barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan elections to the “last Monday of October 2023” instead of holding it this coming December.

Veteran election lawyer Romulo Macalintal on Monday filed a petition questioning the power of the Congress to effectively extend the terms of barangay officials.

He argued that only the Commission on Elections has the power to declare if there are “serious causes” to postpone the elections, such as violence, terrorism, loss or destruction of election paraphernalia or records, force majeure, and other situations that make it impossible to hold the polls.

Macalintal claimed the law violates the electorate’s right to due process because they will be “forced to accept” the “appointed” barangay leaders whether they like them or not, without notice and hearing.

Respondents Comelec and the Office of the President, through the Office of the Executive Secretary, were given until 12 noon Friday to comment on the petition.

Macalintal, in a separate message, confirmed the oral arguments would be held on Friday.

“Respondents to comment within non-extendible 3 days not later than 12 noon Friday,” he said.



