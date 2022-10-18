SC orders Badoy to comment on indirect contempt petition

Lorraine Badoy, then spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, appears before a Senate committee on December 1, 2020. Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB/File

MANILA—The Supreme Court has ordered Lorraine Badoy to comment on an indirect contempt petition filed against her over her controversial Facebook posts against a judge.

In a Court en banc resolution publicly released on Tuesday, the high tribunal gave the former anti-insurgency task force spokesperson a "non-extendible period" of 15 days.

The resolution was dated Oct. 11, 2022.

Earlier this month, a group of lawyers and law school deans filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking to cite Badoy for indirect contempt over statements she made against Manila RTC judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar.

The petitioners were led by former Philippine Bar Association head Rico Domingo and Ateneo Human Rights Center executive director Ray Paolo Santiago, and were accompanied by supporters from different progressive groups.

Other petitioners include former Dean Antonio La Viña and law school deans Soledad Deriquito-Mawis, Anna Maria Abad and Rodel Taton.

Badoy, also a former communications undersecretary during the Duterte administration, made several statements against Magdoza-Malagar after the latter's decision to junk the government’s petition to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA) as terrorist organizations.

Badoy issued a hypothetical scenario of killing the judge out of her political belief. Among the statements that she made over a series of Facebook posts that are the subject of the petition are the following:

accusing Judge Magdoza-Malagar of passionate lawyering for the CPP-NPA

calling her decision “shameless”, and the judge “unprincipled” and an “idiot”

accusing the judge of being a friend of the CPP-NPA-NDF with a “helmet as thick as the helmet of urban operatives of the CPP NPA NDF”

calling the judge a “traitor”

calling the decision a “judgement straight from the bowels of hell”

The 38-page petition asked the high court to declare Badoy guilty of indirect contempt, jailed for six months, and fined P30,000.

Indirect contempt carries a penalty of a fine of up to P30,000, or jailtime of up to six months, or both.

Badoy, meanwhile, has denied threatening the life of Magdoza-Malagar, saying she merely posted a hypothetical syllogism to illustrate the point.—With reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News