New XBB subvariant and XBC variant present in the PH for weeks prior being reported

MANILA – The XBB and XBC variants have been detected in the Philippines as early as August and September, according to the Philippine Genome Center.

In a media briefing Tuesday, PGC Executive-Director Dr. Cynthia Saloma said that the earliest detection of the XBB subvariant was September 20. The XBC variant was detected almost a month before this or in August 24.

“Our genomic biosurveillance is very robust. Actually we are sequencing more, percentage wise compared to before. There are times at the PGC we have been sequencing 1,500 a week. Kasi mababarin naman in general ang cases natin. Kaya mataas ang ating coverage for sequencing,” Saloma said.

Despite earlier detections, it took the DOH almost a month for XBB and almost two months for XBC before they were confirmed to the public. Last October 14, the DOH said in a statement that the DOH has not detected the XBB COVID-19 variant.

As of writing the agency has yet to explain why.

But Saloma said the detections can still be considered fairly recent.

“Kung makikita ninyo, itong ating mga variants at mga hybrids, very very recent lang and we were able to touch them and flag our Regional Epidemiological Surveillance Units that these are being detected," she said.

The XBB variant was first detected in India and is now causing a spike in infections in Singapore. Despite this, no evidence points to the subvariant causing more severe disease.

The XBC variant, on the other hand, is a recombinant of the Delta variant and BA.2 Omicron sublineage.





RELATED VIDEO