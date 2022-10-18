MANILA - Typhoon Neneng caused nearly P182 million worth of damage to agriculture in the Ilocos Region and Cagayan province, disaster agencies said Tuesday.

In its latest situational report on the impacts of Neneng, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said nearly P7.7 million damage to agriculture was reported in Region 1.

It said at least 503.57 hectares of agricultural land were affected by flooding in the region. A total of 1,124 farmers and fishermen were also affected.

The agency's report does not reflect the impact of Neneng on the sector in Cagayan province in Region 2, which the local government estimates to be worth more than P174 million.

According to the Cagayan Provincial Information Office, the initial report of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist on Monday indicated that the damage on rice and corn fields, as well as on fisheries in the province costs more than P174.22 million.

Meanwhile, damage to infrastructure in Regions 1, 2 and the Cordillera Region was pegged at P81.55 million, the NDRRMC said.

The agency said Neneng disrupted power supply in 30 cities and municipalities. So far, power has been restored in 17 areas.

The number of damaged houses has climbed to 38, with 36 partially damaged and two destroyed.

The NDRRMC reported that 29,544 families or 103,662 individuals were affected by Neneng, which pummeled Luzon last week. They come from 331 barangays in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Of this number, 601 families or 1,865 people remain in evacuation centers.

Two people were injured, but there were no deaths or missing persons recorded, the NDRRMC added.

The agency said around P2.7 million worth of aid in the form of family food packs, hygiene kits, sleeping kits and relief assistance were distributed to affected communities.

Neneng, which made landfall in Cagayan on Sunday, has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

- with report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

