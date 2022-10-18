LPA over PH Sea may develop into tropical depression: PAGASA

MANILA—A new low pressure area over the Philippine Sea may develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours, PAGASA said late Tuesday.

In an 11 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said the LPA was sighted last 1,080 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

PAGASA said if the LPA enters the Philippine area of responsibility, it will be named Obet.

The state weather bureau also noted the shear line will bring at times heavy rains over Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.

"Flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas with significant antecedent rainfall with the passing of Typhoon Neneng," it said.