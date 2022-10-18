MANILA — First Lady Liza Marcos on Tuesday visited the New Executive Building in the Malacañang compound to inspect how the government can improve the facility used where Palace briefings are held.

Marcos arrived around 3 in the afternoon and walked towards the Press Working Area and toilets in the ground floor.

“I’m here to make your Press Working Area look really nice,” she told staffers from the Office of the Press Secretary.

Among the complaints she received are clogged toilets and leaking pipes.

“I promise, before Christmas, this will all be better,” she said.

The New Executive Building used to be an office of the San Miguel Brewery on the 1930s before the government bought the property and integrated it into the Malacañang complex.

It currently houses the offices of the Office of the Press Secretary, the Malacañang Press Corps, the Malacañang Cameramen’s Association, the Presidential Photojournalists’ Association, and the Malacañang briefing room, among others.