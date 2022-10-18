MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) said it continues to support the implementation of face-to-face classes despite a rise in new COVID-19 cases and the detection of the XBB subvariant and XBC variant in the country.

Health Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the pandemic affected children negatively and assured that government is doing all it can to improve not only the COVID-19 situation but students’ mental health as well.

“Magtutuloy-tuloy tayo. Importante may safeguard tayo. Ipagpatuloy natin ang paghikayat sa pagbabakuna ng mga kabataan, teachers, non-teaching personnel,” she said.

“Ang continuous surveillance and monitoring sa mga school, ventilation sa bawat classroom kailangan siguraduhin,” Vergeire added.

The Department of Education (DepEd), through a department order, earlier said all public and private schools shall have transitioned to full face-to-face classes beginning November 2.

However, on Monday, it released a new order that allows private schools in the country may continue implementing distance and blended learning beyond Nov. 2.

