A man gets his COVID-19 booster shot along Scout Santiago Street in Quezon City on Sept. 29, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,196 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 3,986,028, data from the Department of Health showed.

The DOH also reported 34 deaths, which raised the total to 63,581.

The number of active cases stood at 25,039, while the total number of those who recovered from the illness has reached 3,897,408.

Of the newly reported infections, 401 were from Metro Manila.

Screenshot from the health department's COVID-19 case tracker]

From Oct. 10-16, the Philippines recorded 15,314 COVID-19 cases, or an average of 2,188 daily infections. This was 7 percent higher compared to the previous week.

This was also the eight straight week that weekly cases were below 20,000, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Team said.

As of Oct. 16, almost 73.4 million people in the country were fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, the DOH said.

Of the figure, around 20.3 million have received their first booster dose.

The Philippines has detected its first confirmed cases of the Omicron XBB subvariant and XBC variant, the DOH announced Tuesday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, some 81 cases of XBB were detected in 2 regions.

The Omicron XBB has been the primary cause of new COVID-19 spikes in Singapore, the DOH said.

The Singaporean Ministry of Health said there is no sufficient evidence that the XBB causes more severe illness.

Meanwhile, some 193 cases of XBC were detected in 11 regions, the DOH said.

