DOH investigating HFMD cases in Batangas

MANILA – Following a cluster of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in San Pascual and other parts of Batangas, the Department of Health says it has started investigating the matter.

Health Officer-In-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, in a media forum, said that HFMD is caused by the coxsackievirus.

“Maaari itong ma-transmit through droplets. Ang secretions din ng isang tayo ay maaring mahawa pa ang isang tao. Maaari itong mag resulta sa lesions sa bibig, kamay at paa. At pag bukas iyan, maaari ring makapanghawa,” she said.

Vergeire said the disease may also be transmitted through human feces.

While HFMD usually affects children aged 5 to 7 years old, it can still cause illness to anyone.

The disease usually starts with a fever, cough and colds. Sores and lesions may also form on the tongue, gums and inside of the cheeks as well as rashes on the palms and soles of the feet.

The disease is often self-limiting and treatment is supportive.

However, complications may arise if the disease is left unattended.

“Ang komplikasyon po ng HFMD, although hindi siya common, nagkakaroon ng meningitis, encephalitis, or polio-like paralysis.”

The health official notes that the lack of knowledge and understanding among parents may have also contributed to spread of the virus. This as the DOH continues to determine the source of the outbreak.

Disinfection materials have been distributed to affected areas. The DOH underscores the importance of hand hygiene to prevent the transmission of different kinds of diseases.

