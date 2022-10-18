DOH: 18,000 daily COVID cases possible by mid-November

Market-goers flock Divisoria in Manila on Sept. 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The country's daily COVID-19 cases may reach as high as 18,000 by November 15, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the figures are based on its October 11 projection, which doesn't yet include the recent detection of Omicron XBB subvariant and XBC variant.

"The low part for this would be 2,400 cases in a day and the high part kapag tuloy-tuloy na mag-decline ang practice ng minimum public health standards, we can still see as much as 18,000 cases per day by November 15," she said in a press briefing.

The government has since lifted the outdoor mask mandate and resumed in-person learning in schools.

Vergeire however noted that the COVID-19 situation in the country has become "manageable".

"Sa tingin natin, dumadating na tayo sa punto where COVID becomes manageable because we have already prepared," she said.

In the fight against COVID-19, the Philippines has the capacity to test, detect and isolate cases, sequence samples, and mobilize localities to vaccinate the public, she added.

"By next year, we still expect that we will have cases. Meron pa rin but our hope is dahil ang ating pagbabakuna ay tuloy-tuloy, na meron mang kaso pero hindi tataas sa mga pagkakaospital," Vergeire said.

As of October 17, more than 73.4 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of this number, more than 20.3 million have received their first booster dose while over3.2 million have gotten their second booster shots.

Despite uptick in infections in most areas of the country, the Philippines is still at low risk from COVID-19 , the DOH said.

From October 11-17, the country logged 15,144 additional COVID-19 cases or an average of 2,163 daily infections.

In terms of healthcare system capacity, all areas are considered low-risk for total bed and ICU utilization rate, the agency added.