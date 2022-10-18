DLSU grad tops October 2022 Chemical Engineer board exam



MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday that 531 out of 1,036 passed the Chemical Engineering Licensure Examination given this month.

Jerome Ignatius Tan Garces of De La Salle University Manila topped the chemical engineer boards with an 89.30 percent score rating.

Oliver Roy Prayon Mañgosing of Xavier University came in second with a 88.30 rating, while Caesar John Trinidad Alcoriza of the University of the Philippines Diliman came in third place with a rating of 87.80 percent.

UP Diliman was the top performing school with a passing percentage of 96.36.

Here are the successful examinees.

