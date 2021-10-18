"Kasalanan nung tatay, bakit magiging kasalanan ng anak?"

(Why should the sin of the father become the sin of the son?)

Senatorial candidate Raffy Tulfo on Monday said he sees no need for presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to apologize after his family was accused of massive corruption while in power.

Speaking to ANC's Headstart, Tulfo said issues of ill-gotten wealth against the Marcos family should be left up to the courts.

He added that it would be unfair for him to dictate to the younger Marcos to apologize for the issues hurled against the Marcos family.

The Marcoses amassed an estimated $5 to $10 billion, or more than P500 billion, in ill-gotten wealth, based on the World Bank-United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s Stolen Asset Recovery report.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government, the agency tasked with recovering billions of dollars plundered by Marcos and his allies, had recovered a total of P170 billion in the past 30 years.

"Kasalanan nung tatay, bakit magiging kasalanan ng anak? Why would he apologize for something that he did not do, na ang may kagagawan ay tatay niya? Opinyon ko yan," Tulfo said.

"Bakit yung kasalanan ng kamag-anak ipinapasa sa isang kamag-anak? Because I myself [have] been a victim of that. Just because nagkaroon ng isyu yung mga kapatid ko na kaapelyido ko, pati ako nadadamay. Dapat hindi ganun."

"Give the other relative na walang kinalaman sa kaso a chance na para maprove ang sarili niya."

In the interview, Tulfo confirmed that he was in talks with the Marcos camp to be included as a guest candidate but said he is still hammering out some issues.

"Pinag-uusapan pa yan ng grupo ko at grupo niya. Meron lang kaunting mga bagay-bagay na mukhang hindi pa muna kayang maging guest candidate ako for one reason or another. Pinaplantsa yan," he said.

Tulfo topped Pulse Asia's latest survey on the Filipinos' preferred senatorial candidates for the 2022 national elections. Tulfo led the list of preferred candidates with 55.2 percent backing among respondents.

Meanwhile, Marcos was in second place behind President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, Sara, in a recent Pulse Asia Research survey of voter preference for president.

Marcos Jr served as a senator from 2010 to 2016, and his mother Imelda has said she dreams of him becoming the country's leader.

Marcos Jr has tried to defend his father's rule by citing economic growth, and minimised the human rights abuses during that regime.

He has also claimed he was too young to shoulder any responsibility, but critics point out that he was governor of the Marcos family's home province from 1983 to 1986.