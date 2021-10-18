Manila Mayor Isko Moreno leads the oath taking of Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial candidates Samira Gutoc and Carl Balita at the Hidden Garden, Lawton, Manila on September 27, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial bet Samira Gutoc on Monday said she would not leave her party even though she is "disgusted at times" by criticisms their 2022 standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso had hurled against the 2019 senatorial slate she was a part of.

"Sometimes, I am caught flat-footed, I am surprised, placed in an awkward situation, even disgusted at times... but Aksyon is a family,” she told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

Domagoso had criticized Vice President Leni Robredo and her team's political narrative, saying it is out of touch with reality which is why the senatorial ticket she backed in the 2019 midterm elections, of which Gutoc was in, was "flushed down the toilet."

No one from the Liberal Party-backed Otso Diretso slate in the 2019 polls made it to the Magic 12.

Domagoso also used the term "yellowtards", a portmanteau of 'yellow' and 'retard'. Yellow is a color associated with members and supporters of the LP, which Robredo chairs.

Gutoc said that while Domagoso's choice of words offended her, she is not inclined to leave the party.

"If I make a decision, I will stick by it. Kung palipat-lipat ako (if I keep on changing parties), what does that speak of me?" she said.

"There are other people there, not just Yorme, and we are working through the dynamics."

In a Batangas sortie last week, Gutoc said Domagoso and Aksyon Demokratiko never barred her from sharing her opinions with the group, even if it was not in line with their standard bearer's stance.

"They allow me to speak, tell my thoughts, even debate with them," she said.

"I also want to influence other people in the party and those who want to join it."

ISKO HOPES SAMIRA 'WILL LAST'

Domagoso said he is hopeful that Gutoc “would last” in their slate despite alleged “pressure” to leave the party.

Gutoc earlier said that some of her supporters have been urging her to leave Domagoso’s camp and join Robredo’s 2022 slate.

“I am happy, I have Samira Gutoc and I am proud of her kahit na siya ay medyo pinupuwersa (even if she is somehow being forced),” Domagoso said in a press conference.

“Ang daming pressure na nangyayari, naaawa ako sa mga tao… I hope she will last with this kind of kiyaw-kiyaw,” he said.

(A lot of pressure is being put on people, I pity them… I hope she will last with this kind of noise.)

Hours after Domagoso’s press conference, former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay announced that he has resigned from the party to back Robredo’s presidential bid. Hilbay was also part of Otso Diretso.

Last week, veteran broadcaster Noli de Castro withdrew his candidacy as Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial candidate due to personal reasons.

While several personalities have distanced themselves from Domagoso’s presidential bid, thousands of new members have joined Aksyon Demokratiko, party chairman Ernest Ramel Jr. said in a statement.

“While Aksyon may have lost a good member in the former solicitor-general, we gained thousands of members that will contest the 2022 elections belonging to different and bigger political parties,” Ramel said.

“In fact, we continue to get more queries and applications from other candidates even after the filing of certificate of candidacies had lapsed,” he said.

“This just proves that Aksyon Demokratiko, particularly our standard bearer, Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso are getting more support and gaining more strength as we embark towards victory in 2022.”

While Aksyon Demokratiko said its membership rose by 300 percent since 2019, Domagoso has only announced three senatorial candidates, so far, under his slate.

Aside from Gutoc, legal show host Jopet Sison, and radio host and health professional Carl Balita are also running for senators under Aksyon’s ticket.

Domagoso said anybody is welcome to join their party provided that they are willing to set aside their political differences first.

“Yung political differences, set aside muna. Doon tayo sa commonality,” he said.

(We should set aside political differences first. We should dwell with our commonality first.)

“Paano mabubuhay ang tao kapag may inpeksyon ang buong mundo? Kapag doon sila, welcome sila.”

(How can people live when the whole world is infected with the virus? If they are willing to do that, they are welcome.)

Aksyon Demokratiko was founded by the late former Sen. Raul Roco.

