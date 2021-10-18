Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. NIAID

MANILA - The Philippines has detected 633 new cases of Delta variant, raising its total to 4,431, the Department of Health said Monday.

Government's latest run of 748 samples last Saturday also found 3 cases of the Alpha variant, first reported in the UK, and 6 cases of the Beta variant, first detected in South Africa. The samples were collected last month, according to DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The Delta or B.1.617.2 variant comprises 29.21 percent of the country's 15,168 samples assigned with a lineage, Vergeire said.

Some 3,313 samples or 21.8 percent are Beta variant, while 2,938 or 19.4 percent are Alpha variant, she added.

All 17 regions in the country has detected a case of the highly transmissible Delta variant, according to the DOH.

"In the National Capital Region, all cities and the lone municipality were found to have a variant of concern," Vergeire said.

The P.3 variant, first detected in the Philippines, has also been "detected in all regions," according to DOH data. This variant comprises 503 or 3.46 percent of the total samples.

Of 961 samples of returning Filipino migrant workers, some 645 or 67 percent tested positive for a variant of concern, according to Vergeire.

