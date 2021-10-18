MANILA — A panel of prosecutors from the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted Julian Ongpin, a son of one of the country's richest tycoons, for possession of illegal drugs on Monday.

In a statement, the prosecutors said the case against the 29-year-old Ongpin would be filed at a regional trial court in San Fernando, La Union.

Authorities are investigating Ongpin in relation to the death of his girlfriend, artist Bree Jonson, who was found dead last September at a resort in La Union.

Ongpin, the last person seen with Jonson, claimed that the artist took her own life, but her family refuted this.

Police earlier said Jonson died of asphyxia and tested positive for cocaine use.

Ongpin was charged with possession of illegal drugs, a non-bailable offense, after cops seized cocaine from the hostel room where he and Jonson were staying.

The Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The Bureau of Immigration is also monitoring Ongpin, son of billionaire Roberto Ongpin, for possible departure from the country.