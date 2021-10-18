Isko Moreno defends cash aid to Manila fire victims

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso hands out cash aid to fire victims in Baseco, Manila on October 18, 2021. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday said the distribution of P10,000 to each family affected by fire incidents in the capital has been ongoing since 2019.

He belied allegations that he has been pumping cash to voters ahead of the 2022 national elections.

Domagoso said the city government used to give rice and canned goods to fire victims, but it changed when he assumed the city's top post in 2019.

"Sabi ko, 'Ang aso nga naghahanap ng masisilungan kapag umuulan, tao pa kaya?'" he told reporters when asked about the packets of money he handed out to fire victims.

(If dogs try to seek shelter when it rains, what more people?)

"Sabi ko on top of food boxes, dapat bigyan natin ng pera para makabili agad ng bubong, ng coco lumber, ng dingding o ng dos por dos para may masilungan sila. That is part of the city government's plan and program," he said.

(So I said that on top of food boxes, they should also receive cash so that they can buy materials to build new houses. That is part of the city government's plan and program.)

Families whose houses were gutted by fire get P10,000 each from the Manila City govt.



Mayor @IskoMoreno: “Dati bigas at delata lang ang binibigay… pero sabi ko on top of food boxes, dapat bigyan natin ng pera para makabili agad ng bubong… We’ve been doing that since July 2019” pic.twitter.com/IPusCVPEqe — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) October 18, 2021

Domagoso said the cash aid program for fire victims "can be done" nationwide if he wins the presidential race next year, but added that he needs to review the national budget first.

"If I am going to redirect [the budget], then yes, they deserve to have such kind of assistance," he said.

Last week, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, another presidential contender, drew flak after he was seen handing out cash while campaigning in parts of Batangas province.

Pacquiao defended his actions saying there was nothing wrong with it since he was using his own money.

