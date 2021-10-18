Ilocos Sur under state of calamity after Maring onslaught

Ilocos Sur has been placed under a state of calamity due to the massive destruction caused by severe tropical storm Maring in the province.

In a special session held virtually last week, all members of the provincial board approved and enacted Resolution No. 0565, declaring the entire province under a state of calamity. A copy of the resolution was posted on Monday by Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Singson on his official Facebook page.

Under the resolution, officials have to "provide immediate relief and assistance to the victims of this unforeseeable occurrence to set aside appropriations for relief, rehabilitation, reconstuction, and other works or services in connection with this calamity."

According to the province's disaster risk and reduction management office, Ilocos Sur incurred P1.6 million worth of infrastructural damage and P671 million in agricultural damage.

The onslaught of Maring also left 13 dead and four missing in the province. A total of 226,443 individuals were affected by the calamity, the PDRRMO said.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier said landslides and flash floods triggered by Maring in Northern Luzon and Visayas reportedly caused 40 fatalities, of which 23 have been confirmed while 17 are still up for validation.

Sixteen people are missing, the disaster agency reported, adding that it was also validating the case of 2 others.

— Report from Grace Alba

