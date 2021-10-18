DepEd issues memo on preparations for in-person classes

MANILA - The Department of Education (DepEd) has released a memorandum on preparations for pilot face-to-face classes in schools.

The DepEd's Memorandum No. 071, s. 2021, or the Preparations for the Pilot Face-to-Face, Expansion and Transitioning to New Normal", states that "All public schools nationwide shall conduct a self-assessment using the School Safety Assessment Tool (SSAT) in preparation for the expansion phase and onward transitioning to new normal of face-to-face."

"Meanwhile, the identified 59 pilot schools shall undertake coordinated preparation for the start of face-to-face classes on November 15, 2021," the memorandum added.

Private schools shall also undertake self-assessment through the SSAT, which will "determine the level of readiness for the safe re-introduction of face-to-face and will give an indication of what improvements or adjustments are needed to raise the level of readiness for face-to-face."

Private schools that want to be included in the 20 pilot schools for in-person classes should submit documents to the DepEd regional director, including letter of intent, proposed implementation plan, contingency plan, and accomplished SSAT, and "shall be submitted electronically to the Office of Regional Director, not later than October 22, 2021."

Meanwhile, international schools will be allowed to implement in-person classes outside of the 120 pilot schools "given the unique nature of International Schools and their claim of capacity to implement face-to-face classes".

"They are required to submit their proposal on how they intend to implement face-to-face classes. DepEd and DOH shall jointly evaluate their proposals and transmit the result to the IATF for approval," the memorandum read.

"Once approved, they can commence face-to-face classes and assume full responsibility and accountability. They shall be required to secure LGU concurrence and parent's consent."

DepEd and the National Task Force Against COVID-19 vowed to accelerate the vaccination of teachers and personnel.

A "line list' of teachers and school personnel that have not been vaccinated will be generated to become the basis of NTF for vaccine allocation.

According to the memorandum, "The parallel institutional arrangement shall proceed in three phases as follows: pilot run (59 first batch pilot schools; NCR nominated schools), rest of nominated schools (638 schools minus 59+NCR nominated schools), and all schools (all schools nationwide)."

