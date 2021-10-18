2 EDSA bus consortiums face show-cause order

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday said it issued show-cause orders against the two bus consortiums operating along the EDSA Busway for allegedly failing to deploy enough buses.

Commuters earlier in the day had to wait for close to an hour or more to take a bus ride at EDSA carousel stations since many of the buses were already filled with passengers coming from the Monumento station in Caloocan, which is the starting point of most public transportation units.

Queues had to go around the connected overpass over the EDSA-Muñoz intersection.

LOOK: Commuters at the EDSA bus carousel station in Muñoz, Quezon City wait for close to an hour or more for a seat at the buses.



Many of the buses are already filled with passengers coming from the Monumento station. pic.twitter.com/NGgTT54Wl4 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) October 18, 2021

LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra said the two consortiums will have to explain their side or their special permits will be canceled. They may also be suspended or penalized for their failure to deploy enough buses.

He noted that the agreed limit on the maximum allowable number of buses is 550 units but the two associations only averaged 120 units.

“We have to call their attention and direct the two consortiums to explain why the employment of these units,” Delgra said.

He also said that there are “persistent reports” of drivers and conductors not being paid even though bus associations have received payments for the "Libreng Sakay Program", which offers free rides to public. Delgra said that the two consortiums were already paid under a contract program.

“Now that we have paid so much of this to operators already, particularly dito sa EDSA Busway Consortium or anyone for that matter, hindi na nila pwedeng gawing rason ang hindi pagbabayad sa kanilang drivers,” he said.

(They don't have any reason not to pay their drivers.)

— With a report from Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

