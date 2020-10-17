PNR train derailed in Gumaca town, Quezon

A Philippine National Railways (PNR) train headed for Bicol was derailed in Gumaca town, Quezon, Saturday morning.

According to the PNR, the incident happened in Lagyo Crossing, within the jurisdiction of Hondagua Engineering Division at 9 a.m.

The train obstructed the crossing and caused heavy traffic in the area.

"Hondagua Engineering Division and Rolling Stock and Maintenance Department personnel immediately proceeded to the derailment site and arrived there at 10:40 a.m. from Hondagua, Quezon," the PNR said in a statement.

Authorities said the asphalt recently laid in the area by the local Department of Public Works and Highways caused the accident.

"It could be recalled that the PNR Departmental Train bound for Guinobatan, Albay just passed by the same tracks two days before today and no asphalt on the tracks was noted," said the PNR.

The train was rerailed at 11:11 a.m.