Extension of brewing storm to dampen eastern Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

MANILA - The extension or trough of a low pressure area will bring scattered rains over Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA located east of Mindanao is forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility within the next few hours, according to PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz.

Meantime, the northeasterly surface windflow will bring cloudy skies with rainshowers over the Cordilleras, Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon, and isolated light rains over Ilocos region and the rest of Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

